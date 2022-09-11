Cold front is on the way. Do not expect a big weather shake-up.

Dry air is moving into the Brazos Valley, and temperatures will remain hovering the mid-90s.
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Cold front” has become a set of buzzwords, especially when the majority of Texas is ready to escape the miserable heat. The humidity continues to push heat indexes into the low triple digits, and true temperatures continue to sit in the mid-90s. Texans are longing to escape the never-ending heat. Yet, a cold front is on the way, but do not expect much relief. It will feel hot and a tad drier following Sunday’s front.

Front moving in does not change temperatures much.
The cold front moves in on Sunday around midday, but the only difference will be the drier air. This front lacks the “cold” aspect of its name and really should be described as a “dry front.” Admittedly, that is not a scientific term, but it describes the air mass following the frontal boundary perfectly. Dry air is moving in from the north, making the air outside more bearable, eliminating extreme heat indices for at least a week. The age-old adage “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” will finally escape the mouth of Brazos Valley residents for a few days.

Expect more comfortable air over the next few days with the lack of humidity. The dry air, however, will have an effect on the range of temperatures going forward. Water and moisture both have high heat capacities, meaning that it takes much more energy to heat water than it does land or dry air. The opposite is true, as it takes much longer for water to cool off than it does for something that is completely dry. Moist air takes much longer to heat up and cool down.

Dry air, however, takes much less time to heat up or cool down. Temperatures will climb to slightly above average for this time of year post-frontal passage. Low temperatures will also drop to slightly below average because of the lack of moisture content. The climate prediction center continues to expect above-normal temperatures for this time of year over the next 6-10 days.

Likewise, precipitation will be below normal because of the dry airmass and the high-pressure system currently sitting west of the Brazos Valley.

So, don’t pull out the pumpkin spice just yet. This front is not what you expect. It will be slightly more comfortable, but not enough to escape from the heat completely. Take advantage of the drier air and get up early to experience a glimpse of fall in the early morning when temperatures try to peek into the upper 60s.

