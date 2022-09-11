DPS troopers investigating two separate fatal crashes along FM 1240

Two separate car accidents leave two deceased.(WCJB)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
OTTO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating two separate fatal crashes in Falls County Sunday morning.

DPS troopers responded at 3 a.m. Sept. 11 to the area of County Road 159 near FM 1240 to a roll over near a bridge.

Upon arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over at a bridge near Big Creek.

Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital where one has been pronounced deceased.

Troopers responded at 5 a.m. Sept. 11 in the area of FM 147 and FM 1240 of a driver ejected from their vehicle after veering off the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

