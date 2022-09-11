Faith-Based community hold 9/11 anniversary prayer and day of service event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Congregations from Treehouse Lutheran Campus Ministry at Texas A&M and Blinn College, Peace Lutheran Church, and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of BCS gathered together Sunday morning to pay tribute to first responders on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on America.

The group held a praise and worship service at the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

The three congregations took a moment to pray and hold a moment of silence for the 412 first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.

After service, the group fellowshipped with music and food in the park followed by an afternoon of service that included delivering lunch to first responders at six fire stations and one police station. They also collected items for Twin City Mission and put together school supply kits for over 250 children.

Church members prepare lunch for first responders (KBTX)

The event was held in celebration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s national service day.

Church leaders say the focus of the day is about sharing the importance of taking care of each other.

“It’s good to give back to the community,” said Treehouse Ministries Pastor Jerry Wirtley. “It’s good to acknowledge our first responders. It’s good to acknowledge those people that do the things that most of us wouldn’t do, to go into buildings and to save people, to be the people that are there to help those in need.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.