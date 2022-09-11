Kats fall to NAU in home opener

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston could not break through offensively against a stout Northern Arizona defense in a 10-3 loss in the home opener Saturday at Bowers Stadium. The Bearkats (0-2) finished with just 252 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) also got constant pressure on quarterback Jordan Yates with four sacks and three hurries. Sam Houston had two promising drives in the second half, but one ended on a bad luck interception that bounced off an official and the other was a turnover on downs at the NAU 17 with 10:22 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Kat defense did play well, holding the Lumberjacks to 314 yards of total offense with an interception by Jordan Morris in the end zone to end a drive and a blocked field goal attempt. The Bearkats moved the ball on the ground right out of the gate. Yates and running back Dezmon Jackson both had runs of 20 yards on the opening drive, but it stalled at the NAU 35 and ended in a missed field goal. The defense buckled down and came up with a clutch stop on the ensuing possession.

The Lumberjacks drove down to the SHSU 1 only to be turned away when linebacker Jaylen Philips tackled running back Kevin Daniels for a two-yard loss on fourth and goal.

Sam Houston was able to take advantage of the turnover on downs. Yates broke free for a 31-yard run and gained 14 more to move the ball into Lumberjack territory.

Seth Morgan eventually gave the Kats a 3-0 lead to begin the second quarter when he split the uprights from 44 yards out.

Kameryn Alexander blocked an NAU field goal to keep the Lumberjacks off the board, but they were able to score a touchdown with just under three minutes to go in the first half to take the lead 7-3.

The Lumberjacks added to their lead with a 19-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to go up 10-3.

