NFL Aggies: Week One

(KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week One of the 2022 NFL season, including Myles Garrett with a couple of sacks on his former teammate, Baker Mayfield.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 2 sacks, 4 tackles (3 for loss), 1 pass deflection, 2 QB hits. 26-24 win over Carolina

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - 5 total tackles (1 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 1 QB hit. 24-9 win over New York Jets

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - HALFTIME: 8/17 117 yards, 1 TD, 9 rushing yards. vs New York Giants

Christian Kirk WR (Jacksonville) - 6 catches 117 yards. 28-22 loss to Washington

Power run sets up the play action. @Trevorlawrencee and @ckirk connect on a beautiful 49-yard BOMB to set up the TD.#JAXvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/LVMtTJxCZv — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022

Josh Reynolds WR (Detroit) - 1 catch 28 yards. 38-35 loss to Philadelphia

THURSDAY:

Von Miller LB (Buffalo) - 2 sacks, 4 tackles (3 for loss), 2 QB hits. 31-10 win over Los Angeles Rams

