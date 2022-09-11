Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends

Booker Paulhill celebrates his 105th Birthday at his home in Grimes County
Booker Paulhill celebrates his 105th Birthday at his home in Grimes County(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home.

“The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.

“I thank the lord that a lot of them think enough of me to come together to see me,” said Paulhill.

His daughter Diane says everyone that came to celebrate her dad Saturday is a testament to his life.

“During life you really don’t give people their accolades and I’m just proud of all of these people thinking enough of him to come out and do it where my dad can see it.”

Paulhill has 11 children, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

