Texas A&M Rodeo Team host 103rd annual All Aggie Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event that’s been a part of the community for over a century is back for another year. The Texas A&M Rodeo Team held a rodeo for the community ahead of their competitive season.

The All Aggie Rodeo is a special kickoff event for former Texas A&M Rodeo Team members and to build excitement for their upcoming season.

This rodeo is special because it is the first year they will be competing as an official team under the Department of Animal Science.

Saturday’s rodeo consisted of even such as tie down, break away, barrel racing and more. The rodeo also held a silent auction and sold merchandise

“We get to put this rodeo on each year before our college rodeo begins each year, and that rodeo is just a special kick-off rodeo and a tribute to the alumni and all we’re going to do for the upcoming year,” said Aggie Rodeo Team President Laramie Wedemeyer.

The Texas A&M Rodeo Team kicks off their season Sep. 23.

