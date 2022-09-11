Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight and one of them in the hospital Saturday morning.

Deputies received calls about gunshots Saturday at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street.

An investigation by deputies found that Kelly Cain was confronted by Dillon Little after Cain reportedly drove by Little’s home multiple times on a motorcycle with an AK47 while wearing a clown mask.

The two began firing shots at one another, according to deputies, in a residential area that is within yards of the Milano Elementary School.

“The two men showed no regard for the safety of the community in which they both reside,” said Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.

Cain reportedly ran from the area after being shot and hid his AK47 under a house and then went to another home next door to ask for help. He was taken to a hospital in Caldwell to be treated for his injuries and was released. He was then detained and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon- a second-degree felony.

Little was charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury- a second-degree felony.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what the two men have been feuding about but said the investigation is ongoing.

