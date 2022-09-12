Aggies hoping for similar response to 2020 season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is looking to respond after a tough 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. The Aggies were more than two touchdown favorites at home, so to call the loss disappointing could be an understatement, especially with all the talent and expectations for this team,

The Aggies believe they have what it takes to bounce back despite an underwhelming performance. Senior receiver Ainias Smith compared this loss to how the Aggies responded after their lone loss in 2020 against Alabama and ran the table the rest of the way.

”The 2020 year, COVID year. When we went into the Alabama game, some people, no specific people, but some people were not all the way focused on what we wanted to accomplish,” explained Smith. “We went into that week, it was a big week and everybody knew it. Everybody wasn’t locked all the way in. We ended up taking that “L” but that “L” motivated us and turned the whole game plan around. We went undefeated the rest of the season, so hopefully, this season can be the exact same thing,” Smith added.

“That all depends on how you wake up and what you do the next day and how you respond to it,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said on Smith’s comments. “Life’s about what you do the next part of it, the next day, and the next play. Hopefully, that will be a great thing. I like them referencing that they’re capable of doing that and what happens in the way things go. Now we have to prove that on the practice field and go,” Fisher added.

The Aggies will host 13th-ranked Miami this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

