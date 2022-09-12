B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Lobsterfest

Lobsterfest is coming up this Friday!
By Crystal Galny
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its main fundraiser of the year.

President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon on Monday, Sept. 12 to talk about Lobsterfest and the Golf Classic.

Lobsterfest is Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Brazos Center. Friday’s steak and lobster dinner also includes a live and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person.

The Golf Classic is on Monday, Sept. 19 at Pebble Creek Country Club.

There is also a virtual golf tournament this weekend at BigShots Golf Aggieland.

For more information, call 979-260-5200 or go to bcschamber.org.

