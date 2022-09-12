Brazos Valley organization works to end mental health stigma

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and one Brazos Valley group is breaking the stigma on talking about mental health.

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) dedicates their time to suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley Council of Government Region of Texas. President of BVCOSP, Doug Vance, told KBTX he is honored to be giving a presentation at the College Station Noon Lions Club’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Proclamation Reading today.

“Suicide is a very real thing in our community. We know from statistics that 50 or so people in the Brazos Valley die from suicide every year,” said Vance. “That impacts about 6,000 people.”

Vance said being recognized by both the College Station and Bryan mayors, as well as Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, means a lot to him and his organization.

“It really shows their [City officials] commitment to mental health in our community,” Vance said. “Every September we like to do some event for the public. Mental illness is really very prevalent in our community.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.

For more on BVCOSP, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll
Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight...
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
Four people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79

Latest News

Essential workers at Texas A&M to achieve lifelong dream of becoming homeowners
Essential workers at Texas A&M to achieve lifelong dream of becoming homeowners
REACH Project to welcome newest homeownership cohort
REACH Project to welcome newest homeownership cohort
Some of the migrants Texas Governor Abbott sent from Texas have arrived in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
They credit the REACH Project's homeownership classes with helping them make homeownership...
Essential workers at Texas A&M to achieve lifelong dream of becoming homeowners