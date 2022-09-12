Brazos Valley organization works to end mental health stigma

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and one Brazos Valley group is breaking the stigma on talking about mental health.

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) dedicates their time to suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley Council of Government Region of Texas. President of BVCOSP, Doug Vance, told KBTX he is honored to be giving a presentation at the College Station Noon Lions Club’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month Proclamation Reading today.

“Suicide is a very real thing in our community. We know from statistics that 50 or so people in the Brazos Valley die from suicide every year,” said Vance. “That impacts about 6,000 people.”

Vance said being recognized by both the College Station and Bryan mayors, as well as Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, means a lot to him and his organization.

“It really shows their [City officials] commitment to mental health in our community,” Vance said. “Every September we like to do some event for the public. Mental illness is really very prevalent in our community.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.

For more on BVCOSP, click here.

