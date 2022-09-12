Bryan funeral home honors Queen Elizabeth II

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Callaway-Jones Funeral home is giving Brazos Valley residents an opportunity to offer their condolences to the woman who served Great Britain for over 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II impacted lives in not only Great Britain, but all around the world. When she passed away on Sept. 8, people were left thinking about how gracefully she led her country.

Callaway-Jones Funeral home in Bryan is filled with employees who admired Queen Elizabeth II and wanted to pay their respects from her passing in a special way. Multiple employees came together to create a book where residents could come by and write their name, which will eventually be sent to the Royal family to offer condolences.

Dawn Lee Wakefield is the Certified Life Celebrant at Callaway-Jones. She told KBTX she’s loved Queen Elizabeth ever since she could remember.

“I remember my mom buying a black and white TV just to watch her commencement,” said Wakefield. “Ever since then I just fell in love with everything she’s done and stood for. We knew other people here locally feel the same way so that’s one reason we started the book.”

Wakefield said the book will be available for the public to sign until the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a great role model to grow up and follow. The beautiful heritage she passed on, the tradition, and also the sacrifice,” Wakefield. “We want the Royal family to know, our community is mourning and we were grateful for her reign.”

Callaway-Jones in Bryan will host an event from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sept. 13 with hot tea, lemonade, and cookies. Guests are welcome to sign their name or jot down any thoughts on the Queen.

Callaway-Jones is located at 3001 S College Ave, Bryan, TX 77801.

