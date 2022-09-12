Callaway-Jones in Bryan offering opportunity to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a local funeral home is offering Bryan-College Station a way to offer their condolences.

Residents who want to pay their respects to the royal family can sign a register book at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center at 3001 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

The funeral home will have the book available to sign in their lounge each weekday from 9 am to 4 pm from now until the day of her funeral. Each person who signs will receive a keepsake laminated photo of the Queen.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, the funeral home will be serving free hot tea, lemonade, and cookies for guests. Guests can sign their names or jot down any thoughts or sentiments they have about the Queen. Space in the books is unlimited and as many books as needed will be used.

“Queen Elizabeth was the only ruler of Great Britain that most of three generations of families grew up knowing. She served her country with dignity, wisdom, and great civility,” stated Cody Jones, owner of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center. “Her ability to garner and maintain the respect of her country’s leaders and the love of her people continues to show itself in the outpouring of love for her around the world. Honoring her with this small gesture permits us to let her family know how she has touched all of our lives.”

The signed books will be sent to the Windsor family in England.

For more information about the opportunity to sign the register books, please contact Callaway-Jones at (979) 822-3717 or e-mail patti@callawayjones.com.

