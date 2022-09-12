Community honors lives lost on 9/11 with a tribute ceremony at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A special ceremony was held Sunday evening to commemorate the lives lost on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attack on America.

The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial War on Terror site at the Veterans Park in College Station.

City and county leaders along with veterans, first responders, and community members paused for a moment of silence, followed by a prayer to honor the heroes that put their lives on the line that solemTuesday.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky was the keynote speaker for the event.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the tolling of the bell ceremony by the College Station Fire Department, and the laying of the ceremonial wreath by members of both the sheriff’s and fire departments.

Tolling of the bell by the College Station Fire Department (KBTX)

Event organizers say the tragic events that occurred on 9/11 should remind us all of how tough we are as a county and how selfless first responders are.

“We also remember all those lives that were lost,” said Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board Member Steve Beachy. “We celebrate the fact that America survived and is stronger.”

“I think it’s also important to remember the resiliency of this country, the way we came together as we stood united against terror,” said Dicky.

