Community honors lives lost on 9/11 with a tribute ceremony at Veterans Park

“We celebrate the fact that America survived and is stronger.”
21-gun salute by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard
21-gun salute by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A special ceremony was held Sunday evening to commemorate the lives lost on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attack on America.

The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial War on Terror site at the Veterans Park in College Station.

City and county leaders along with veterans, first responders, and community members paused for a moment of silence, followed by a prayer to honor the heroes that put their lives on the line that solemTuesday.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky was the keynote speaker for the event.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard, the tolling of the bell ceremony by the College Station Fire Department, and the laying of the ceremonial wreath by members of both the sheriff’s and fire departments.

Tolling of the bell by the College Station Fire Department
Tolling of the bell by the College Station Fire Department(KBTX)

Event organizers say the tragic events that occurred on 9/11 should remind us all of how tough we are as a county and how selfless first responders are.

“We also remember all those lives that were lost,” said Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board Member Steve Beachy. “We celebrate the fact that America survived and is stronger.”

“I think it’s also important to remember the resiliency of this country, the way we came together as we stood united against terror,” said Dicky.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
Four people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79
Tia Johnson, 15
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
Aggie Gameday: App State vs Texas A&M
Justin Jervan Thomas, 35
Murder suspect out on bond killed in crash Wednesday night in Washington County

Latest News

President and CEO John Albers ’90 sees gift as an investment in future of university, state and...
Albers Aerospace pledges $2.25 million support for A&M student veteran success
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, the funeral home will be serving free hot tea,...
Callaway-Jones in Bryan offering opportunity to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Sunday Night Weather Update 9/11
Sunday Night Weather Update 9/11
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station