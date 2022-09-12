Fictional family drama comes to life in new book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Author Peter Scamardo joined The Three to discuss his novel, “Boys at the Brazos River Bottom,” a story about an Italian American farming family growing up in the 1960s in Mumford, Texas.

The story is based off of stories from his own family, the Scamardos, who lived in Mumford and Bryan their whole lives.

Scarmardo will host a book reading and signing at the Barnes & Noble in College Station, where he hopes to encourage young writers to follow their dreams, and teach them about the process of becoming a self-published author.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.