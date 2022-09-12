Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson County

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are responding to a grass fire Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn that got out of control.

Currently, there is no burn ban in effect for the county.

Firefighters from Somerville and Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department are also assisting with the situation.

