Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson County

Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn that got out of control.
The fire is reported in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.
The fire is reported in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.(Photo credit: Snook Vol. Fire Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are responding to a grass fire Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department is providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page.

Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn that got out of control.

Currently, there is no burn ban in effect for the county.

Firefighters from Somerville and Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Department are also assisting with the situation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll
Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight...
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
Four people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79

Latest News

The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Brazos Valley organization works to end mental health stigma
Some of the migrants Texas Governor Abbott sent from Texas have arrived in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
They credit the REACH Project's homeownership classes with helping them make homeownership...
Essential workers at Texas A&M to achieve lifelong dream of becoming homeowners
AGGIE SOCCER VS SOUTH ALABAMA
AGGIE SOCCER VS SOUTH ALABAMA