Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF ranking after Week Three

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Three and five teams from the Brazos Valley made it.

In Class 5A Division I, College Station is ranked No. 5 after picking up a 45-35 over 6A Temple. A&M Consolidated dropped from the rankings after losing to Lufkin.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains the No. 1 team after beating Diboll for their 19th win in a row.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville stays at No. 9 after beating Teague. The Tigers have a big match-up with this week against state powerhouse Mart.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton stays at No. 3 after beating Shulenburg and starting the season 3-0. Bremond enters the rankings at No. 10 after a 3-0 start and a win over Grapeland.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 56-6 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 55-25 2

3 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 47-6 3

4 Duncanville (2-0) Idle:, 4

5 Katy (3-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 14-13 5

6 Denton Guyer (3-0) W: Lancaster, 50-27 6

7 Humble Atascocita (2-1) W: Henderson (Nev) Liberty, 45-8 10

8 Cibolo Steele (3-0) W: Hutto, 49-16 13

9 Allen (2-1) W: Arlington Martin, 27-16 23

10 Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Richardson Lake Highlands, 52-21 12

11 Arlington Martin (2-1) L: Allen, 27-16 9

12 Katy Tompkins (2-1) L: Katy, 14-13 11

13 DeSoto (2-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-23 15

14 SA Northside Brennan (2-1) W: San Antonio Harlan, 48-10 14

15 Spring Westfield (2-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 55-25 7

16 Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-6 16

17 Prosper (3-0) W: Rockwall, 19-11 17

18 Dripping Springs (2-0) Idle:, 18

19 Austin Vandegrift (2-1) W: Waco Midway, 45-0 20

20 Round Rock (3-0) W: Cedar Park, 24-7 21

21 Rockwall (2-1) L: Prosper, 19-11 8

22 Klein Cain (3-0) W: Cypress Falls, 49-14 24

23 Jersey Village (3-0) W: Cypress Springs, 24-21 19

24 Waxahachie (3-0) W: Grand Prairie, 49-7 25

25 The Woodlands (2-1) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 45-17 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Temple

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Longview (3-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 69-0 1

2 Mansfield Timberview (3-0) W: Dallas White, 70-17 4

3 Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 6

4 Denton Ryan (1-1) W: Azle, 63-14 7

5 College Station (2-1) W: Temple, 45-35 9

6 Richmond Foster (3-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-0 10

7 Aledo (1-2) W: Justin Northwest, 49-20 NR

8 Frisco Reedy (3-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 13-7 NR

9 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, 13-7 2

10 Amarillo Tascosa (2-1) L: Odessa Permian, 13-12 5

Dropped out: No. 3 A&M Consolidated, No. 8 Lancaster

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Argyle (3-0) W: Grapevine, 31-15 1

2 WF Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-24 2

3 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 49-35 4

4 Fort Bend Marshall (2-1) W: Alief Taylor, 47-0 5

5 Texarkana Texas (2-1) W: Benton (LA), 46-35 7

6 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) W: Ennis, 23-20 9

7 Midlothian Heritage (2-1) W: Waco La Vega, 41-14 NR

8 Grapevine (2-1) L: Argyle, 31-15 6

9 Montgomery Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 57-14 NR

10 Port Neches-Groves (2-1) W: West Orange-Stark, 27-6 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Lucas Lovejoy, No. 8 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 10 Austin LBJ

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Stephenville (3-0) W: Decatur, 52-34 1

2 China Spring (3-0) W: Mexia, 63-7 2

3 Celina (3-0) W: Spring Legacy, 60-22 3

4 CC Calallen (4-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 40-7 4

5 Boerne (3-0) W: San Antonio Antonian, 45-34 5

6 Anna (3-0) W: Van Alstyne, 68-25 6

7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1) W: Bridge City, 41-7 8

8 Lumberton (2-1) W: Nacogdoches, 52-6 NR

9 Beeville Jones (3-0) W: Bishop, 47-14 NR

10 Dumas (2-1) W: Perryton, 27-25 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Navasota, No. 9 Waco La Vega

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Carthage (3-0) W: SA Cornerstone, 41-0 1

2 Gilmer (3-0) W: Paris, 50-7 2

3 WF Hirschi (3-0) W: Springtown, 50-27 3

4 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 75-6 5

5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Midland Christian, 48-28 6

6 Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 32-23 7

7 Glen Rose (3-0) W: Graham, 49-14 8

8 Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 24-16 9

9 Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 35-0 10

10 Waco Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 45-40 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 West Orange-Stark

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 35-23 1

2 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-38 2

3 Lorena (2-1) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 58-30 4

4 Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 49-0 5

5 Grandview (2-1) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 53-0 6

6 Malakoff (2-1) W: Salado, 29-27 7

7 Shallowater (3-0) W: Hereford, 55-18 9

8 Bushland (3-0) W: Childress, 43-0 10

9 Breckenridge (3-0) W: Cisco, 30-27 NR

10 Hallettsville (3-0) W: Van Vleck, 42-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 3 Brock, No. 8 Edna

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Gunter (2-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 41-0 1

2 Holliday (3-0) W: Idalou, 37-7 3

3 Newton (2-1) W: Jasper, 20-6 5

4 New London West Rusk (2-1) W: Mineola, 45-13 7

5 Rogers (3-0) W: Troy, 28-21 NR

6 Bells (2-1) W: Paris Chisum, 48-6 NR

7 Canadian (1-2) L: Elk City (Okla), 37-36 (OT) 4

8 Henrietta (3-0) W: Bowie, 29-26 NR

9 Poth (2-1) L: Shiner, 22-21 6

10 Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 54-28 2

Dropped out: No. 8 DeKalb, No. 9 New Waverly, No. 10 Idalou

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 54-28 1

2 Hawley (3-0) W: Eastland, 36-12 2

3 Crawford (3-0) W: Rio Vista, 43-0 3

4 Shiner (2-1) W: Poth, 22-21 4

5 Coleman (3-0) W: Brady, 56-24 5

6 Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 40-26 7

7 Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 60-0 8

8 Cisco (2-1) L: Breckenridge, 30-27 6

9 Centerville (2-1) W: Teague, 44-29 9

10 Tolar (3-0) W: Flower Mount Coram Deo, 56-7 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 27-13 1

2 Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 68-7 3

3 Burton (3-0) W: Schulenburg, 56-41 5

4 Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 4

5 Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 56-6 6

6 Muenster (1-2) W: Windthorst, 31-13 2

7 Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 64-6 8

8 Price Carlisle (3-0) W: Arp, 60-30 10

9 Santo (3-0) W: Hamilton, 27-0 NR

10 Bremond (3-0) W: Grapeland, 50-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Windthorst, No. 9 Tenaha

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Westbrook (3-0) W: Rankin, 59-58 1

2 Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-0 2

3 May (3-0) W: Knox City, 81-58 3

4 Garden City (3-0) W: Midland Trinity, 61-0 4

5 Gail Borden County (3-0) W: Cladue, 65-20 6

6 Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 59-58 5

7 Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 52-37 7

8 Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 64-14 8

9 Mertzon Irion County (3-0) W: Roby, 57-0 9

10 Ira (3-0) W: Jayton, 55-33 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Turkey Valley

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (2-0) Idle 1

2 Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 68-22 2

3 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 97-76 3

4 Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 60-6 6

5 Oakwood (3-0) W: Aquilla, 66-20 7

6 Loraine (3-0) W: Klondike, 60-40 9

7 Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 50-34 10

8 Jayton (1-2) L: Ira, 50-33 4

9 Sanderson (3-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 44-28 NR

10 Bluff Dale (3-0) W: Sidney, 70-22 NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Whitharral, No. 8 Klondike

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-21 1

2 Dallas Christian (3-0) W: Dallas First Baptist, 58-0 2

3 Austin Regents (3-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 40-0 3

4 Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: FW Nolan, 45-28 5

5 Episcopal School of Dallas (3-0) W: Grapevine Faith, 23-7 NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Fort Bend Christian

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank

1 Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Houston Grace Christian, 50-0 1

2 Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 80-24 3

3 Plano Coram Deo (3-0) W: Rockwall Providence, 58-0 5

4 FW Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 4

5 Lantana Harvest Christian (2-0) W: Greenville Christian, 74-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Austin Veritas

