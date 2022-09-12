Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game

Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Arkansas vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. 

The clash with the Razorbacks will be 79th all-time meeting and the 11th game played in Arlington. It will be the SEC opener for the No. 24 Aggies, who host No. 13 Miami this weekend at Kyle Field. Arkansas began league play in Week 2, defeating South Carolina 44-30, and will take on Missouri State at home this weekend.

For more information about the game, head to 12thMan.com.

