Lednicky Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Aggie volleyball freshman Logan Lednicky
Aggie volleyball freshman Logan Lednicky(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight week, Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky earned the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday.

The opposite hitter helped A&M pick up a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week, turning in her fourth and fifth double-digit kill performances of the season. Lednicky led the team with 4.14 kills per set and 5.14 points per frame.

In the sweep of the Bearkats, Lednicky led the Aggies with 18 kills on a career-best .412 hitting percentage. Her 18 kills marked the second-most recorded in a three-set match in the SEC this season. On Friday, the Sugar Land, Texas, native contributed 11 kills to finish the week with 29 total.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hits the road for its final non-conference tournament when it travels to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the WKU Invitational, Sept. 16-17.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on FacebookInstagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

