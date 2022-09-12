Several vehicles burn outside Miami stadium

Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins game on Sunday. (Source: WPLG/CNN)
By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Sunday at around 1:28 p.m., more than 10 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a remote parking lot outside the Hard Rock Stadium, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles on fire that were parked at the remote parking lot during the Miami Dolphins season-opening game against the New England Patriots.

Firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight...
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll
The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
Four people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79

Latest News

Some of the migrants Texas Governor Abbott sent from Texas have arrived in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
President Joe Biden is announcing a new initiative to encourage biotech production and research...
Biden to announce new support for US biotech production
In honor of National Read A Book Day, we got some tips on how to help your kids advance in...
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
Several vehicles caught fire in the parking lot at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium during a Dolphins...
Vehicles burn at Miami stadium