Strawberries and slime: At-home science experiments

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M biochemistry professor Jean-Philippe Pellois joined The Three to teach us how to extract DNA from strawberries. This experiment is just one example of how parents can keep their kids’ entertained at home without the use of a screen.

All you need for this experiment is strawberries, dish soap, salt, and rubbing alcohol!

Watch the video above to see the results.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.