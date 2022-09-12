This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Stephen Beran.

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Stephen Beran of the Montgomery County Hospital District.

As an EMT, Stephen is known for his compassionate approach to his job and always striving to further his knowledge. He often works long hours before coming home to take care of his own family. In his free time he enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children.

We salute this week’s First Responder Stephen Beran.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham, Doing Legal Better.

