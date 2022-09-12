Waller County plane crash leaves 2 in critical condition
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in critical condition after a plane crashed in Waller County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The single-engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road, near the Soaring Club of Houston. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
The two males have not been identified at this time. They were taken by medical helicopter in critical condition, according to DPS.
According to FlightAware.com, the plane left Hooks Memorial Airport in Houston and its destination was the flight school. The aircraft is registered to a man named Harding Rome of Houston.
