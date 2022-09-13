Aggie football players working on getting everybody to “buy in”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s loss to Appalachian State was a surprise to many, and the team seems to think it has to do with everybody’s “buy-in.” Things need to turn around fast for the Maroon and White as they’re getting ready to host 13th-ranked Miami for their final game before conference play starts.

Texas A&M wide receiver explained part of the issue on the underwhelming performance: ”There are times when people weren’t bought in. You could see it in practice, and it showed in the game.”

Aggie defensive back Demani Richardson chimed in, “We just have to do a better job as leaders, coaches, I just feel like everybody needs to buy in more.”

Smith and the Aggies said this loss hit the team pretty hard. This is a critical week of practice in order to get things right against Miami. The Aggies still believe they have the pieces to have a successful season, but it all comes down to everybody pulling their weight and doing their job. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said they talked as a team about buying in and it all has to do with how they practice.

”When you’re a young guy sometimes you think each play I get right a couple of times and then I get it wrong once it’s okay,” Fisher said. “Buy-in for an older guy like him who understands the difference is that every play of every practice is like a game and you learn how to practice, that’s what bought-in is. When you talk about bought-in it’s not that they’re fighting the program or they’re fighting what we do, it’s just that their ability to strain for long periods of time has to grow and every practice rep has to be just like a game rep,” Fisher added.

The Aggies and Hurricanes will meet for the first time since 2008. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at Kyle Field and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.