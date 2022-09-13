Aggies Announce Dates for Fall Games

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday.

The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Admission is free for games at Davis Diamond this fall. A&M’s spring schedule is set to be released later this month. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit 12thMan.com.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

