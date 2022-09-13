A&M women’s basketball launches Beyond Basketball organization

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday.

“Beyond Basketball is an organization that for the past seven years has provided a space for women in the community to learn, get inspired and has provided us with a sense of purpose,” Taylor said. “I am excited to bring this special program to the Bryan-College Station area. There are so many amazing women leaders in our community. Beyond Basketball is a space where we can come together, recharge our batteries, network and serve.”

Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating exceptional experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.

The organization aims to provide community and networking to empowered women who strive to develop one another professionally through mentoring relationships.

Each Beyond Basketball meeting will take place on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning on October 12th with the last meeting on May 10th. Each meeting will feature a guest speaker and will be at 8 a.m., on the third floor of Reed Arena.

A yearly membership cost $125 which includes breakfast, a VIP card, a Beyond Basketball shirt and more. The cost for a single meeting is $25. For information to RSVP, contact executive director of external operations, marketing and strategic relations Angela Jones at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu.

Taylor began the initiative in 2015 when she was appointed as the head coach of the women’s basketball program at Georgia.

