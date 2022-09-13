Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting canceled after 2 commissioners are no-shows

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Commissioners were set to try and approve the proposed county tax rate for 2022 on Tuesday morning, but instead the meeting was canceled.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Russ Ford and Precinct 1 County Commissioner Steve Aldrich were both absent from their seats for the second week in a row after disagreeing with the proposed tax rate of $.48. The rate change was favored in a 3-to-2 vote back on Aug 30. Commissioner Ford has instead proposed a “no new revenue rate” which would be at $.44.

City officials say there needs to be at least three people in physical attendance in order to hold court. Even though both Ford and Aldrich were absent last week, County Judge Duane Peters was in physical attendance so they had the ability to continue. This week Judge Peters was in the meeting over zoom because he had to attend a conference in West Texas. Zoom does not count as being physically present at Commissioners court.

Commissioner Ford said he now realizes the “no new revenue rate” at $.44 may be too much to ask. He said he’s willing to negotiate and would like to before the last day on Sept. 29.

“Missing these meetings is not something we’d like to be doing,” said Ford. “But to get our point across, its really the only way. As far as the no new revenue rate, I’m satisfied with it, but I don’t want to put the county in any sort of a financial bind. So I’m willing to go above that. But not up to the $.4835.”

Ford said the first step would be taking the tax proposal off of the meeting agenda, then they would be able to discuss a new possible tax rate.

Nancy Berry, County Commissioner Precinct 3, said she’s never seen anything like this happen before at Commissioners court.

“We’ve had members absent because of illness or traveling or something like that. It’s just a responsibility for court members to attend court every week and most everyone does,” said Berry. “Both commissioners not attending today really sets us back in other areas.”

Commissioner Berry said she hopes both Ford and Aldrich show up to next Tuesday’s Commissioners court meeting so they can approve a tax rate before Sept. 29.

If Commissioner Ford and Aldrich don’t come back before then, the “no new revenue” tax rate will be put into place. Berry said this means they will have to go into their fund balances another $12 million dollars.

