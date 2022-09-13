Brazos County Health District offers free Monkeypox vaccines

Brazos County Health Department offers free Monkeypox vaccines.
Brazos County Health Department offers free Monkeypox vaccines.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District is offering free Monkeypox Vaccines for a limited time.

Vaccines are available at the Health District for adults 18 and older by appointment every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will also be available on Friday, Sept. 16, 23, and 30 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Brazos County Health District says the patient must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Have a known or possible exposure to the Monkeypox virus including an unknown rash or sores on a sexual partner

• Have a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis within the previous 12 months

• Have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with the Monkeypox virus such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema

• Be taking PrEP mediation

• Be a man who has sex with men and had multiple and anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days

Mary K. Parrish with the Brazos County Health District told KBTX it’s very important that people in our community remain careful and get vaccinated so Monkeypox doesn’t turn into an epidemic.

“It’s hard to prepare for the future being we don’t know exactly what it holds for Monkeypox. But for right now, we know that being vaccinated fully, and avoiding certain behaviors is a great way to keep monkey pox under control,” said Parrish. “Thankfully we haven’t seen a huge outbreak in the Brazos valley and we want to keep it that way.”

For more information on qualifications or to schedule an appointment call or text (979)-321-2268.

Brazos County Health District says a nurse will make contact within 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll
Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight...
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Student loan forgiveness could make the path to homeownership more obtainable
Student loan forgiveness could make the path to home ownership more obtainable
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)