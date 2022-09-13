Brazos County Health District offers free Monkeypox vaccines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District is offering free Monkeypox Vaccines for a limited time.

Vaccines are available at the Health District for adults 18 and older by appointment every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will also be available on Friday, Sept. 16, 23, and 30 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Brazos County Health District says the patient must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Have a known or possible exposure to the Monkeypox virus including an unknown rash or sores on a sexual partner

• Have a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis within the previous 12 months

• Have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with the Monkeypox virus such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema

• Be taking PrEP mediation

• Be a man who has sex with men and had multiple and anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days

Mary K. Parrish with the Brazos County Health District told KBTX it’s very important that people in our community remain careful and get vaccinated so Monkeypox doesn’t turn into an epidemic.

“It’s hard to prepare for the future being we don’t know exactly what it holds for Monkeypox. But for right now, we know that being vaccinated fully, and avoiding certain behaviors is a great way to keep monkey pox under control,” said Parrish. “Thankfully we haven’t seen a huge outbreak in the Brazos valley and we want to keep it that way.”

For more information on qualifications or to schedule an appointment call or text (979)-321-2268.

Brazos County Health District says a nurse will make contact within 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.