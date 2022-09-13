From The Ground Up: Recent rainfall might not have been enough to help farmers and ranchers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the abundance of rain we’ve seen the last few weeks farmers and ranchers are still feeling the effects of the summer drought on their crops and livestock. On top of that Texas A&M Professor and Extension Livestock Specialist Ron Gill says agriculturists are still dealing with high input costs.

“The biggest thing in Texas right now, of course, is the drought and the pressures that put on being able to stay in business. For one thing, then we’ve got the extremely high input costs and you know, fuel costs have gone through the roof. Fertilizer, if it’s available, is extremely high,” said Gill.

Drought has also made feed prices increase significantly which has farmers and ranchers making difficult decisions about their livestock.

“You could feed up the value of a cow really quickly so a lot of people having to make that tough decision. Do I sell off cows now in hopes of saving some for age or saving some resources for the remaining cow herd so that I can make it to next year? Said Gill

Despite the struggles their is money being brought in with the livestock farmers and ranchers have available.

“We have a lot of calves going to town, but they’re bringing pretty good money,” sais Gill. “People are forecasting a shortage of calves, so they’re buying those calves and not discounting because they’re coming early.”

