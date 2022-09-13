HEB Cooking Connection shares quick, delicious recipes ahead of gameday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a big weekend in Aggieland as the football team prepares to take on the University of Miami. This means many are preparing for at-home watch parties and tailgates.

Lisa Fritz with the HEB Cooking Connection joined BVTM Tuesday to share some quick and delicious recipes anyone can make.

You can find all recipes below.

Texas-Style Chicago Dogs

Ingredients:

¼ cup H-E-B Pickled jalapenos, small diced

1/2 cup red onion, small diced

½ cup H-E-B dill gherkins, small diced

1 Package Better Than Good Smoked Sausage Links

Brioche hot dog buns, or buns of choice, buttered and lightly toasted

4 Star Provisions Brat House Beer Mustard

2 medium Roma tomatoes, sliced in ¼-inch slices, then halved

Directions:

Heat grill to medium-high. Combine diced jalapenos, onions and pickles in a small bowl and toss to combine. Set aside. Grill sausage for 5 to 6 minutes until well browned and heated through. Spread buns with mustard and place link in bun. Line tomato slices along one side. Top with relish mixture, and sprinkle with celery salt.

Fried Pickle Dip

Ingredients:

½ cup refrigerated True Texas BBQ dill pickle spears or hamburger slices, chopped

2 teaspoons dried dill

1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoon pickle juice

¼ cup crispy fried onions, plus additional for topping

Dill Breadsticks

1 package refrigerated pizza or breadstick dough

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon dried dill

⅛ teaspoon salt

Optional dippers: Crinkle-cut carrots, cucumbers, pretzel

Directions:

For the breadsticks, preheat the oven to 350°F. Combine pickles, dill, cream cheese, sour cream, pickle juice and crispy onions in a bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Unroll the dough onto a cutting board. If using pizza dough, cut into 8 slices widthwise, then in half. If using breadsticks, unroll pieces. Microwave the butter until melted, about 30 seconds; add the dill and salt. Brush each piece of dough with the dill butter. Twist each piece of dough and brush the remaining dill butter over the top. Bake on a baking sheet until light golden brown, 14–16 minutes. To serve, sprinkle additional fried onions on the dip and serve with the dill breadsticks, or any other dippers you like.

Chicken Fajita Bites

Ingredients

4 medium bell peppers, any color

3 green onions

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

4 oz. part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 cups cooked Mi Tienda Chicken Casero for tacos

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Adams Reserve Citrus Sriracha Rub, or to taste

1/2 cup sour cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut off tops of peppers and scoop out seeds. Wedge the peppers and arrange them on a lined baking sheet. Finely chop the green onions and cilantro and grate the cheese. Mix half of the onion mixture, half of the cheese, chicken, mayonnaise, and rub in a medium-sized bowl. Blot excess moisture from peppers with paper towels, if necessary. Using a heaping tablespoon, scoop filling onto pepper wedges. Sprinkle peppers with remaining cheese. Bake 5–7 minutes or until cheese is melted. Add sour cream to remaining onion mixture. Spoon it into a resealable plastic bag and trim the corner. Remove peppers from oven. Squeeze sour cream mixture over fajita bites.

Box Beer Beans

Ingredients:

1 (53 oz.) can Pinto Beans

1 (12 oz.) bottle Cookwell & Company Bock and Brown Sugar Marinade

1 cup chicken broth; or more for desired consistency

½ lb. bacon; cooked and chopped

1 pkg. HEB Ready! Fresh! Go! Pico De Gallo

1-2 Tbsp. Adam’s Reserve Brisket Rub, to taste

Salt to taste

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a large pot and simmer for 20 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste. Serve with your favorite grilled dishes.

Gameday Meatball Sliders

Ingredients:

1 jar 4J Meatball Sauce

1 package H-E-B Fully Cooked Meatballs

Sliced provolone or mozzarella cheese, or combination of both, cut to fit buns

H-E-B Brioche Slider buns, buttered and lightly toasted

Directions:

In a large skillet, combine meatball sauce and meatballs. Bring to a simmer, cover and simmer until meatballs are heated through.

Assemble sliders with a slice of cheese on the bottom half of each bun, top with meatballs and sauce, add another slice of cheese and top with bun.

Onion Relish Slaw

Ingredients:

1 large head green cabbage, thinly sliced

¼ head red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 cups mayonnaise

1 cup Byers Best Onion Relish

1 tablespoon Adams reserve House Rub

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Cover and chill before serving.

This recipe makes enough for a crowd. If desired, substitute a bag of coleslaw mix and reduce mayonnaise, relish and rub proportionately.

