House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County

By Rusty Surette and Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road.

The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the fire started and someone woke him up to alert him of the fire.

Firefighters from Walker County, Grimes County, and the Texas A&M Forest Service have responded to the scene. We’re told the fire was approximately 1.5 acres in size and is now contained.

The home is a total loss.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

