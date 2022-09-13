It’s library card sign-up month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is library card sign-up month.

Bryan College Station Library System Director Bea Saba joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with details on how to get a card.

Local residents can stop by the library to get a free library card which allows check-out of books, movies, audiobooks, and access to electronic resources. To get a card, bring a photo ID and proof of local residence. Those in surrounding counties; Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, and Washington can get an out-of-area card for a $24 yearly fee.

Library cards are good at all locations and need to be renewed once a year. There is now an option to renew your card online.

For more information, go to bcslibrary.org. There you can also find a calendar of events happening at the Bryan College Station libraries.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.