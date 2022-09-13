Light haze from Western wildfires hugs the Brazos Valley’s horizon for a few days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak cold front ushered in the first drop of humidity of the fall season Sunday. It also opened the door for a light concentration of Western wildfire smoke to reach the Central and Southeast Texas skyline by Monday afternoon.

A weather maker that caused widespread flooding across Chicago Sunday is stuck spinning over the Great Lakes. At the same time, a large area of high pressure is once again anchored over the northwest corner of the Lower 48. After last week’s historic heatwave, several wildfires sparked from Californa to Washington State and east into Idaho. Smoke from these uncontained fires has been lofted high into the atmosphere, looking to disperse through the upper-level winds.

The jet stream -- how weather moves across the country -- is situated from the northwest to the southeast. This is commonly referred to as the northwest flow. That mid-level pattern is allowing smoke from wildfires burning in the west to drift southeast into the Plains, down the Rockies, into the foothills of New Mexico, and also across parts of Texas. The end result for the Brazos Valley is a light haze hugging the horizon from sunrise to sunset. This is expected to continue Tuesday -- although the concentration of haze is likely to be thicker in the morning than in the afternoon. As the upper-level pattern changes by mid-to-late week, this round of hazy skies should clear the area’s air space.

MODERATE AIR QUALITY

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has marked the Brazos Valley for Moderate -- level 2 out of 6 -- Air Quality Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This is in part due to the smoke but also because of an increase in ozone (aka pollution) by afternoon.

MODERATE AIR QUALITY: Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution

Air Quality Alerts and Ozone Action Days have been issued for the San Antonio and Houston areas, as of Monday evening.

Air quality forecast across Central and East Texas Tuesday (KBTX)

