Marriott acquiring LaSalle Hotel as tribute property

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A historic Downtown Bryan hotel will be getting a facelift along with a new owner.

The LaSalle Hotel is being acquired by Marriott as a Tribute Portfolio hotel. This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to its history. Once the purchase is complete, Marriott will be contributing $6 million for renovations, while the City of Bryan has agreed to contribute $1 million for the project.

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn says the city is excited about this partnership.

“It’s not just about improving a specific property. It’s about doing something in the heart of Downtown,” Dunn said.

Dunn says the renovations will provide some much-needed upgrades along with some Marriott branding.

“This is by far the most extensive bit of renovation on the hotel,” Dunn said. “New showers, new bathrooms, new carpet, new, you know, of course, furniture and equipment, that type of stuff, but also kind of totally redoing the kitchen area and the restaurant, the food, and beverage.”

Half of the city’s contribution will go specifically to renovating the public space located next to the hotel. This will make the space more usable for the public and an area for events or food trucks.

“It’s going to be a huge impact not only inside the hotel but in the streetscape of Downtown Bryan,” Dunn said.

Dunn says not only will affect the hotel but neighboring stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

“You have high-quality entertainment with the Queen and The Palace, you have top-notch restaurants in the vicinity as well existing some have been there for a long time. We want to continue to see that density of high-quality entertainment, food and beverage places for people to come and have fun,” he said.

Dunn says it will be a slower project in order to accommodate guests as much as possible, and the hotel may have to close for a few months. But, the goal is to be completed by football season 2023. There are less than 50 Marriot Tribute hotels in the country. Other locations can be found in South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.