Marriott acquiring LaSalle Hotel as tribute property

This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to its history.
This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to...
This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to its history.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A historic Downtown Bryan hotel will be getting a facelift along with a new owner.

The LaSalle Hotel is being acquired by Marriott as a Tribute Portfolio hotel. This is a line of hotels that are independent, boutique-style hotels that connect visitors to its history. Once the purchase is complete, Marriott will be contributing $6 million for renovations, while the City of Bryan has agreed to contribute $1 million for the project.

Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn says the city is excited about this partnership.

“It’s not just about improving a specific property. It’s about doing something in the heart of Downtown,” Dunn said.

Dunn says the renovations will provide some much-needed upgrades along with some Marriott branding.

“This is by far the most extensive bit of renovation on the hotel,” Dunn said. “New showers, new bathrooms, new carpet, new, you know, of course, furniture and equipment, that type of stuff, but also kind of totally redoing the kitchen area and the restaurant, the food, and beverage.”

Half of the city’s contribution will go specifically to renovating the public space located next to the hotel. This will make the space more usable for the public and an area for events or food trucks.

“It’s going to be a huge impact not only inside the hotel but in the streetscape of Downtown Bryan,” Dunn said.

Dunn says not only will affect the hotel but neighboring stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

“You have high-quality entertainment with the Queen and The Palace, you have top-notch restaurants in the vicinity as well existing some have been there for a long time. We want to continue to see that density of high-quality entertainment, food and beverage places for people to come and have fun,” he said.

Dunn says it will be a slower project in order to accommodate guests as much as possible, and the hotel may have to close for a few months. But, the goal is to be completed by football season 2023. There are less than 50 Marriot Tribute hotels in the country. Other locations can be found in South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll
Milam County’s Sheriff says an ongoing feud between two men in Milano resulted in a gunfight...
Two men arrested following gunfight in Milam County
The crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 79 near the split between Hearne and Franklin.
Four people, including child, killed in crash on Highway 79

Latest News

Rouge Comedy Show in Bryan
Rouge Comedy bringing laughs to BCS
The online survey of 1,291 randomly selected K-12 Texas public school teachers found that 77...
Survey says many Texas teachers have thought of leaving the profession this year
Professor of Marketing and former Mays Business School Dean Eli Jones; Lowry and Peggy Mays;...
Lowry Mays, Texas A&M graduate and business school namesake, dies at 87
Monday Night Weather Update 9/12
Monday Night Weather Update 9/12