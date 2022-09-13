NASA to crash spacecraft into an asteroid

Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.
Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In about two weeks, NASA scientists will slam a refrigerator-sized spacecraft into an asteroid called “Dimorphos.”

The crash is only a test, and the asteroid is not threatening Earth.

Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.

It’s the first test of its kind and could be a crucial step in learning how effective a crash could be in protecting the Earth from potentially being hit by an asteroid.

The mission is expected to happen Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
The fire is reported in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected
9/13
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 9/13
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation slows for 2nd straight month to still-high 8.3% over previous year
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
King Charles in Belfast; queen’s coffin to return to London