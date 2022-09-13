No. 17 Aggies Lead Badger Invitational After Round One

MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a three-shot lead after the first round of play at the Badger Invitational, shooting a 9-under 279 Monday at the University Ridge Golf Course.

The Aggies are ahead of Western Carolina (-6) and Illinois State (-5) while Marquette and South Florida (-4) round out the top five.

William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan led the way for the Maroon & White as the duo carded 4-under 68s and are tied for second. Paysse made the turn at 2-under after birdies on Nos. 2 and 7 before a birdie on No. 11 to move to 3-under. The Belton, Texas, native registered back-to-back birdies on holes 13 and 14 prior to a bogey on No. 17.

Sadagopan, who began the round on hole two, quickly moved to 2-under birdieing two of his first three holes. Following a birdie on No. 9, the sophomore moved to 5-under with a pair of birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 before a bogey on his final hole of the round.

Michael Heidelbaugh is in 15th after shooting a 2-under 70. The Dallas native was 1-over after eight holes but reeled off birdies on Nos. 11, 15 and 16 to move to 2-under. Sam Bennett and Daniel Rodrigues are tied for 37th at 1-over.

At the individual tournament at Pleasant View Golf Course, Dallas Hankamer tied for first at 1-under before ultimately falling to Purdue’s Kentaro Nanayama in a playoff. Jaime Montojo placed third at 1-over, and Evan Myers finished fifth at 4-over.

The Aggies return to the course Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and are paired with Western Carolina and Illinois State. Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

Head Coach Brian Kortan Quotes

On today’s round…

“William and Vishnu shot good scores. They both gave up a shot at the end and they would prefer not to do that but those guys had good a good day. Michael Heidelbaugh had a good day. Two-under is never a bad score for us. Sam and Daniel are obviously not happy with the way they played, but when you are leading a golf tournament, it is hard to complain about much.

On finishing out the tournament Tuesday…

“We need to play a clean round of golf. There are a few balls out there that you have to step up and hit a good shot so we will do a better job of that tomorrow and get ourselves in position to score. It is good to be in position to win your first tournament of the fall. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow. I know these guys will be excited to play and try to win a golf tournament. It is always good to be in that position.”

On Dallas Hankamer, Evan Myers and Jaime Montojo’s performance at the individual tournament…

“Our three guys played really well at the individual tournament. Unfortunately, Dallas lost in a playoff, but Jaime finished third and Evan was able to finish fifth. I’m happy with how those guys played there. It’s good for those guys to play in tough conditions and shoot good scores.”