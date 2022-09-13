Police say teen never arrived at destination after getting in Uber vehicle

According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her...
According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her destination.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her destination.

Police believe she may have been trying to get to a location on Avalon Drive, which is about 20 minutes away from her home.

Thurmer was last seen around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5. She is about 5′6″ with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The community guidelines posted on Uber’s website state riders must be at least 18 years old to ride alone.

“Account holders can’t request a ride or delivery for someone under the age of 18 who will not be accompanied by either the account holder or another adult during the ride,” the policy states.

WVLT reached out to Uber for a comment but didn’t receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
The fire is reported in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

Latest News

Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who...
Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart
Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
Authorities in Washington say they have charged a man with kidnapping, residential burglary and...
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
GOP’s Graham unveils nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
The bill would mark the most significant abortion proposal by a Republican in Congress since...
Sen. Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban bill in Senate