Rouge Comedy bringing laughs to BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rouge Comedy is based out of the Brazos Valley and produces comedy shows across the region.

“I focus on putting the comedian first, putting funny first, and not focusing so much on how we play to make money,” Alex Encinia of Rouge Comedy said. “To give people the opportunity here to get on the state but also the community to get quality shows.”

On Thursday, September 29, JFL New face, national touring headliner Aaron Weber is performing at 5 Knocks Speakeasy at 120 S Main St in Bryan.

“We usually have weekly shows, we are at The 101 every Sunday,” Encinia said. “We are at 5 Knocks monthly.”

There is the opportunity for open mic nights for people looking to showcase every Sunday.

They have more information about upcoming shows online.

