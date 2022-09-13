School bus involved in crash on Texas Avenue in Bryan

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.(Photo courtesy: Becca Brewster)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue.

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.

Authorities said there were students from Henderson Elementary School on board at the time. Three kids were by EMS, according to a Bryan ISD official, but they’ve been released to parents. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital but their condition was not known.

According to images sent to us, the bus involved is #74 and the other vehicle involved is a four-door car. The bus is being towed and another one is already on site to take kids home.

We will update this when more details are available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
The fire is reported in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

Latest News

File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Firefighters from Walker County, Grimes County, and the Texas A&M Forest Service have responded...
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Get gameday ready with HEB Cooking Connection's Lisa Fritz!
HEB Cooking Connection shares quick, delicious recipes ahead of gameday