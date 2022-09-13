School bus involved in crash on Texas Avenue in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue.

The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.

Authorities said there were students from Henderson Elementary School on board at the time. Three kids were by EMS, according to a Bryan ISD official, but they’ve been released to parents. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital but their condition was not known.

According to images sent to us, the bus involved is #74 and the other vehicle involved is a four-door car. The bus is being towed and another one is already on site to take kids home.

