Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to host Virtual Nature Club

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have an interest in insects, horticulture or wildlife, Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension is hosting a Virtual Nature Club.

“Our Virtual Nature Club is going to be held via zoom,” Molly Keck, a board-certified entomologist, said. “It’s a series of about eight or nine Mondays in the afternoon at 4 o’clock where kids can log in. They’re going to be mailed a box, a kit with curriculum, materials, activities, even some things for experiments so they can do.”

The weekly club meeting will go over lifecycles, food webs and food chains, predator/prey interactions, and pollinator/plant interactions.

“One of the cool lessons that we’re going to be doing is we’re talking about food webs and we will actually be dissecting owl pellets,” Keck said. “Virtually as we talk them through the steps and then we’ll discuss what they found and hopefully see some of the things that those owls ate.”

If you cannot make our live club meetings, all meetings will be recorded and posted online for you to watch later.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Keck said. “We’re covering a lot of material that a lot of these kids may not get until they get into high school or maybe higher level middle school biology courses, so they’re able to get this information ahead of when they’re going to be learning it in school. We hope that that will help them out with their STAAR testing, science curriculum and they’ll already kind of have that background and have that knowledge before they actually get into the classroom.”

The club runs from Sept. 19 - Nov. 14. It costs $50 and you can sign up online.

