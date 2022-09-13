Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD staff member stepped up to be one cosmetology student’s first client to show faith, trust, and inspire them to achieve success.

Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Program Specialist Parker Knutson was Bryan High junior Danna Martinez’s first client.

Martinez gave Knutson a haircut and showcased her skills to other cosmetology students.

If you would like a haircut like Knutson, you can sign up through Bryan ISD CTE’s Project Open for Business.

