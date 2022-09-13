Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD staff member stepped up to be one cosmetology student’s first client to show faith, trust, and inspire them to achieve success.

Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Program Specialist Parker Knutson was Bryan High junior Danna Martinez’s first client.

Martinez gave Knutson a haircut and showcased her skills to other cosmetology students.

If you would like a haircut like Knutson, you can sign up through Bryan ISD CTE’s Project Open for Business.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
The fire is reported in the area of FM 60 and FM 50.
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
Treat of the Day: Fire Marshal takes time to help a special citizen in need
Treat of the Day: Fire Marshal takes time to help a special citizen in need