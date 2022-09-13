TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It usually took 20 minutes, now it takes 40 minutes.”

“I do not know who’s in charge of that but they’re doing a terrible job.”

“It’s actually the worst.”

“Construction Station strikes again!”

These are just some of the comments on social media Tuesday morning after drivers were stuck, yet again, in delays along the construction route of FM 2818 in College Station. Many of the drivers complained about traffic light cycles at Luther Street and George Bush Drive being too short and leading to long delays and stops.

The Texas Department of Transportation is taking full blame for what’s happening.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, TxDOT said, “This is an ongoing construction traffic shift that began last Wednesday night. Temporary traffic signal timings are in effect. More traffic shifts will occur overnight, tonight. Traffic signals will then be timed to control this new construction configuration which will extend into 2023.”

The City of College Station says it’s also fielding complaints about the rush hour delays.

“TxDOT, Knife River, and Knife River’s subcontractors are responsible for the timing and maintenance of the temporary traffic signals during construction. However, all complaints that we receive through phone calls or our reporting system, we pass on to them. They have been kind enough to report back to us that timing and detection adjustments are still being made to meet traffic demands,” said city spokesman Colin Killian.

Last week TxDOT said delays that led to traffic jams on Wellborn Road were due to longer-than-expected striping on a ramp by Knife River crews.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

