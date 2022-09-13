Whitney ISD schools cleared after hoax call prompts lockdown

Whitney ISD schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday, Sept. 13, after someone made a threat.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday afternoon completed two security sweeps of Whitney Independent School District schools after the sheriff’s office received a call similar to the one that led to the lockdown of Waco High School earlier in the day.

The all clear was given shortly after 6 p.m.

Various agencies responded to Whitney Elementary School after a caller reportedly said a teacher had been shot and they were hiding in a locker.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office received the call, which appeared to be a hoax, at about 4:24 p.m. and transferred it to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.

Some students and staff were still at the school when it was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

