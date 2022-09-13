Your one-stop shop for wedding planning

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley President Chris Dodgen joined The Three to preview WABV’s Fall Wedding Show on Sunday, September 18 at the Brazos County Expo.

At the Fall Wedding Show, ticket holders will be able to meet local wedding vendors, and have the opportunity to taste some catering, try delicious cake flavors, have a couple of cocktails, and find the perfect florist.

Tickets for the event are $15 online, and $20 at the door. You can purchase your ticket here. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Pink Alliance.

To learn more, watch the video above.

