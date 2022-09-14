Aggie Belles hosting 11th annual NFBelle Event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Belles 11th annual NFBelle philanthropy event will be held December 3, at Penberthy Sports Complex.

The 7-on-7 men’s flag football tournament will consist of 24 teams. Registration opens October 10. Proceeds from the event will go to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple.

In 10 years the event has raised $980,000 and this year the group is looking to eclipse the $1,000,000 mark.

Registration and information can be found here. For sponsorship opportunities email aggiebellesphilanthropy@gmail.com

