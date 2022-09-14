Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters

On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies.
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out.

The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.

Click here to learn more about becoming a foster.

Click here to see all available dogs for adoption.

