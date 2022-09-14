Arts Council of Brazos Valley receives $10,000 donation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley received a $10,000 donation from Total Wine & More Tuesday.

The new store opened about a month ago and donated ten percent of its sales to the Arts Council.

”These funds will go to all kinds of programs like Empty Bowls Jr., where we raise money for school pantries, for school programs where we give scholarships to graduating local seniors who are interested in the fine arts,” Arts Council President Jeremy Osborne said. “So it will all go to really good causes.”

In addition to those programs the non-profit also provides art education programs around the region and at the arts center.

You can learn more about the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley here.

