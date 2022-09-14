Arts Council of Brazos Valley receives $10,000 donation

Arts Council of Brazos Valley Check Presentation
Arts Council of Brazos Valley Check Presentation(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley received a $10,000 donation from Total Wine & More Tuesday.

The new store opened about a month ago and donated ten percent of its sales to the Arts Council.

”These funds will go to all kinds of programs like Empty Bowls Jr., where we raise money for school pantries, for school programs where we give scholarships to graduating local seniors who are interested in the fine arts,” Arts Council President Jeremy Osborne said. “So it will all go to really good causes.”

In addition to those programs the non-profit also provides art education programs around the region and at the arts center.

You can learn more about the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash
It’s not exactly clear if Sunday’s work will lead to more delays and detours on Monday, but...
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Latest News

Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action.
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
A Bush School professor discusses how Ukrainians are feeling about the war
Ukrainian Bush School professor discusses the war and her experience evacuating the country
Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/18
Tuesday Night Weather Update 9/13
Bryan/College Station residents can stop by the library to get a free library card if they...
It’s library card sign-up month