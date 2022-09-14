The best way to put a crying baby to sleep, according to scientists

Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.
Want to stop your baby from crying? Scientists found the best way to do it.(Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is the best way to get a baby to stop crying, according to science.

Hold the baby and walk around for five minutes. Then sit with the baby for five to eight minutes. Finally, put the baby in the crib.

According to a new study in the journal, Current Biology, that is the best way to get a baby to stop crying and sleep.

Researchers compared infant reactions to four scenarios to come up with the formula.

They say skipping the sitting part makes it harder for babies to sleep, and by extension, their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UT-Austin professor is suing the Texas A&M University System over a faculty hiring program...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
Traffic signal timing led to significant delays Tuesday morning in an already congested area. ...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a...
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Final preparations underway for procession of queen’s coffin
New data released Tuesday shows U.S inflation is slowing, but still rose more than expected in...
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
FILE - Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas working in the Italian film "Christo si e...
Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93
TikTok may be the platform of choice for catchy videos, but anyone using it to learn about...
Report: TikTok search results riddled with misinformation