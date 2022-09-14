Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from the Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy.

“I’m hoping to God that’s not what they’re learning at home; a lot of these homes need to think about what you’re modeling for your children,” said Karen Morton, who shared the video.

FOX 26 reached out to Brenham’s ISD to see what actions they’ve taken to address those allegations they sent the following statement:

“Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action. We expect our students’ behavior to reflect the values of our district and community and work to ensure our students’ behavior meets those expectations.”

