Bryan ISD leaders postpone zoning hearing appearance before the Bryan City Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Leaders with the Bryan Independent School District were scheduled to go before the Bryan City Council Tuesday but that didn’t happen.

Shortly before that meeting was scheduled to take place Bryan ISD withdrew its request to go before the council.

The meeting is all a part of Bryan ISD’s efforts to rezone a 95-acre property located at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road for a new maintenance and transportation facility.

Bryan ISD has faced some challenges getting the zoning changed after the city’s planning and zoning commission rejected a plan and held off voting on a second plan.

According to city council documents, Bryan city staff received a written notice from Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine and other district representatives expressing their intent to forward their initial rezoning request to the city council and to also request that city leaders overturn the commission’s recommendation for denial.

In a statement to KBTX Bryan ISD Leaders say Tuesday’s agenda item is now postponed until the Bryan City Council meeting on October 11. The school district went on to say that they still plan to attend a planning and zoning commission meeting scheduled for this coming Thursday.

However, the district did not give a reason for withdrawing the request to appear before the council.

Earlier this month planning and zoning commissioners cited that the land would be better for commercial and retail use and that commissioners were concerned about the impact a new maintenance and transportation facility would have on traffic in that area.

School leaders also said in a statement that the board of trustees still plan to meet Wednesday afternoon where they hope to finalize plans before going back before the zoning board on Thursday.

Bryan ISD leaders said in a previous statement that they are optimistic a solution can be reached and that they’re eager to resolve the issue with the zoning commission.

“We are in the process of just going through the rezoning changes due to us taking ownership in June and we’re just working through those, through the rezoning process with the city of Bryan,” said Bryan ISD director of construction and energy. “It’s really just making sure that both the city and the school district that the land use is deemed in the best possible use for future development for Bryan ISD in particular as the district grows down the years.”

“We’ve had a very good collaboration between the city of Bryan and Bryan ISD and we look forward to continuing our collaboration on this project and future projects that come down the road for us,” said Buckner.

